Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.6 %

AGM traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.47. 21,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $183.61. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

