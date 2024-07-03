EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Several research firms have commented on EYPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

EYPT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 188,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

