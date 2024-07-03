Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $135.09. 1,045,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

