Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VDE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.28. 176,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,565. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

