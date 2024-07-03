Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,993 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. 6,887,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

