Elena Gomez Sells 12,500 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,266.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00.

Toast Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Toast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Toast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Toast by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Toast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

