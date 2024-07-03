Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 78,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $6.84.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
