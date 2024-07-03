Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,620. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

