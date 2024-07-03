Dymension Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $274.31 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,003,780 coins and its circulating supply is 188,716,658 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.

