Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Shares of DTI stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Drilling Tools International has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its stake in Drilling Tools International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.