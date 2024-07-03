Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.
Shares of DTI stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Drilling Tools International has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
