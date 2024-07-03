Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 20,810,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 703,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,292. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

