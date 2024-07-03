Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 13.7% in June

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 111,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Doma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOMA

Doma Price Performance

Shares of Doma stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.