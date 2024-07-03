DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.20 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $564.36 million and $18.20 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.0056602 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,096,029.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.