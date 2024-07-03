Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 79,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,474,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 86,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,970,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,633,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

