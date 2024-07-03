Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 112,615 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 1,119,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,357. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

