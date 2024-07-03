Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,088,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,672,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.