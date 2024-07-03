Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FLXS stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 16,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.11 million. Research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.