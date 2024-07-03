Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 78,347 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 91,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $859.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.45. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

