Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $392.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

