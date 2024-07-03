Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Forestar Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forestar Group worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 88,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

