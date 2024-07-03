Denali Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,420. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.