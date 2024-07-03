DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
DCC Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
