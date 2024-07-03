Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.25

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

