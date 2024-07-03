Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in June

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $2,456,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 156,010 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

