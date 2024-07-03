Crypterium (CRPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $124,492.88

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 1% against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $124,492.88 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,676,130 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

