ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. 2,325,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,877. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

