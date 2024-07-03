ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 889,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,570. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.