Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,560,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 19,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent
In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
