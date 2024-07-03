Compton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 20.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 5,441,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,517. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

