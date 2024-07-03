Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 308,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $57.48.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.