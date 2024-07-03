Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,414. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

