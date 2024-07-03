Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETY opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.39.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.23% and a negative net margin of 43.74%.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

