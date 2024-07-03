Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 29,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

NYSE C traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,715,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

