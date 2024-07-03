Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$469.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.