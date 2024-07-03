Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.