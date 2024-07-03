Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.53. 5,089,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,395,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.