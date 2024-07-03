Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 558,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 10.2 %

CSSE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 28,560,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,681. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.41% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.

