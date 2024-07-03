CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.68

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 52384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

CBS Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

