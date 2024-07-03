Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.12

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.12 and last traded at $171.84, with a volume of 547247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 132.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after buying an additional 67,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.