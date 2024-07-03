Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $203.69. 515,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.