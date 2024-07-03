Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 283.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 2,439,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

