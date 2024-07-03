Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVW stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,252. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $94.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

