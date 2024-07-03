Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GS traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $467.92. The company had a trading volume of 992,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,585. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.29. The firm has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.49 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

