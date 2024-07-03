Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 618,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 278,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,887,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

