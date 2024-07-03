Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

