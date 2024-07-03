Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 563,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,578,088 shares.The stock last traded at $33.20 and had previously closed at $33.12.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGDV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,739,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,525,000 after purchasing an additional 191,894 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,200,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

