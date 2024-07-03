CAP Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. 4,399,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,403 shares of company stock worth $8,975,481. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

