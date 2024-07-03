CAP Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,320,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,505. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

