CAP Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shopify by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 48.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. 6,020,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,030. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of -388.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

