CAP Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,824 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.40. 1,096,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,010. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.22.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

