Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($7.78) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.26).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.60) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 892.40 ($11.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.25). The company has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,134.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.37.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Annette Court bought 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.47) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,797.24). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

